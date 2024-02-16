Providence takes on DePaul following Oduro’s 28-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (16-9, 7-7 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (16-9, 7-7 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Josh Oduro scored 28 points in Providence’s 75-72 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Friars are 13-2 in home games. Providence is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-13 in conference play. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 6.3.

Providence averages 73.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 80.5 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Oduro is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

