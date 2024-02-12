Providence hosts St. John’s after Floyd’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the St. John’s Red Storm after Corey Floyd Jr. scored 20 points in Providence’s 75-72 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 12-2 at home. Providence averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Red Storm are 6-7 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Providence averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 9.1 more points per game (76.9) than Providence gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is averaging 19 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Providence.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Joel Soriano is averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.