Providence hosts No. 19 Creighton after Scheierman’s 26-point game

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-8, 5-6 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-8, 5-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Creighton visits the Providence Friars after Baylor Scheierman scored 26 points in Creighton’s 99-98 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars are 11-2 on their home court. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 9.9.

The Bluejays have gone 7-4 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Providence scores 72.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.6 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 14.0 more points per game (80.5) than Providence gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Oduro is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Scheierman is averaging 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

