Providence hosts No. 19 Creighton after Ashworth’s 26-point game

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-8, 5-6 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-8, 5-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Creighton visits the Providence Friars after Steven Ashworth scored 26 points in Creighton’s 99-98 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 11-2 in home games. Providence averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bluejays are 7-4 in conference play. Creighton ranks 94th in college basketball averaging 10.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.6% from downtown. Baylor Scheierman leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Providence makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Creighton has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Scheierman averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

