Providence hosts DePaul after Oduro’s 28-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (16-9, 7-7 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (16-9, 7-7 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -19.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Josh Oduro scored 28 points in Providence’s 75-72 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Friars are 13-2 in home games. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Devin Carter leads the Friars with 8.0 boards.

The Blue Demons are 0-13 against conference opponents. DePaul averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Providence’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.9 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Friars. Davonte Gaines is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.