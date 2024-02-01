Princeton visits Mahoney and Yale

Princeton Tigers (15-2, 3-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 4-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Princeton Tigers after August Mahoney scored 22 points in Yale’s 78-65 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton leads the Ivy League allowing just 64.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Yale makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Princeton averages 10.7 more points per game (77.6) than Yale allows (66.9).

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Danny Wolf is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

Blake Peters averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

