Princeton visits Harvard following Mack’s 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (19-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Princeton Tigers after Malik Mack scored 21 points in Harvard’s 80-75 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson have gone 8-4 at home. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Harvard makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Princeton has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

