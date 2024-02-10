Princeton takes down Pennsylvania 77-70

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 22 points, he and Caden Pierce both had double-doubles, and Princeton beat Pennsylvania…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 22 points, he and Caden Pierce both had double-doubles, and Princeton beat Pennsylvania 77-70 on Saturday night.

Lee had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (17-3, 5-2 Ivy League). Caden Pierce scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Zach Martini added 15 points.

The Quakers (9-13, 1-6) were led in scoring by Nick Spinoso, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Tyler Perkins added 14 points for Pennsylvania. In addition, Clark Slajchert had 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Quakers’ sixth in a row.

