Princeton hosts Brown after Lilly’s 24-point showing

Brown Bears (6-16, 2-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-3, 5-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (6-16, 2-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-3, 5-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces the Princeton Tigers after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 24 points in Brown’s 83-69 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Princeton is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 2-5 in conference play. Brown has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Princeton is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 14.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Princeton.

Lilly is averaging 19 points for the Bears. Kimo Ferrari is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.