Price propels Marist to 77-62 victory over Rider

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 10:36 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Price scored 17 points and Marist beat Rider 77-62 on Saturday night.

Price was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Red Foxes (13-9, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Max Allen had 16 points, while Jadin Collins scored 11.

Tariq Ingraham finished with 14 points to pace the Broncs (8-16, 5-8). TJ Weeks Jr. added 13 points and Allen Powell scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

