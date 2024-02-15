Price and Eastern Washington host Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-8, 10-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-8, 10-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Ethan Price scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-79 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bengals are 6-6 in conference play. Idaho State is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (47.2%). Idaho State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Brayden Parker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.