Presbyterian hosts Smith and Radford

Radford Highlanders (13-11, 3-6 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after DaQuan Smith scored 20 points in Radford’s 78-69 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-6 at home. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Highlanders are 3-6 against Big South opponents. Radford is eighth in the Big South scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Justin Archer averaging 7.5.

Presbyterian averages 75.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.0 Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 12.7 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 52.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders. Smith is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

