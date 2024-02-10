Presbyterian hosts Smith and Radford

Radford Highlanders (13-11, 3-6 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (13-11, 3-6 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after DaQuan Smith scored 20 points in Radford’s 78-69 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose are 6-6 on their home court. Presbyterian is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 3-6 in Big South play. Radford has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Presbyterian scores 75.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.0 Radford gives up. Radford averages 72.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.0 Presbyterian gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

