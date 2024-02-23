Prairie View A&M visits Williams and UAPB

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-15, 6-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-15, 6-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Rashad Williams scored 23 points in UAPB’s 75-67 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-5 in home games. UAPB averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Williams with 3.2.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

UAPB averages 80.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 76.7 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Lions.

Javontae Hopkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

