Prairie View A&M visits Williams and UAPB

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-15, 6-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Rashad Williams scored 23 points in UAPB’s 75-67 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-5 in home games. UAPB is 34th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from downtown. Williams leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Javontae Hopkins averaging 8.0.

UAPB is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Lions.

Kevin McGaskey is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

