Prairie View A&M visits Bethune-Cookman following Smith’s 23-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-12, 5-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Charles Smith IV scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-74 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is the best team in the SWAC with 16.7 fast break points.

The Panthers are 4-5 in conference games. Prairie View A&M is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman averages 74.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 76.9 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals. Jakobi Heady is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Smith is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals. Javontae Hopkins is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

