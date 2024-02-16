Prairie View A&M takes on Southern in conference showdown

Southern Jaguars (15-9, 9-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (15-9, 9-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-14, 5-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brian Myles averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 9-2 in conference games. Southern has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.3 points. Myles is shooting 58.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.