Prairie View A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman after Smith’s 23-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-12, 5-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Charles Smith IV scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-74 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brian Myles averaging 2.2.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 71.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 74.1 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Smith is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

