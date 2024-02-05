Prairie View A&M plays UAPB following Smith’s 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Charles Smith IV scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-69 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions are 5-3 against conference opponents. UAPB is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Prairie View A&M averages 71.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 84.3 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Prairie View A&M gives up.

The Panthers and Golden Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Javontae Hopkins is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Joe French averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Kylen Milton is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

