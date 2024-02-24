Live Radio
Potter leads Utah Valley over Stephen F. Austin 71-62

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 7:21 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter scored 17 points as Utah Valley beat Stephen F. Austin 71-62 on Saturday night.

Potter added nine rebounds for the Wolverines (14-14, 9-8 Western Athletic Conference). Caleb Stone-Carrawell sank three 3-pointers and scored 14. Trevin Dorius had 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako led the Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9) with 17 points. Latrell Jossell added 16 points. Jalil Beaubrun finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

