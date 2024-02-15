Potter leads Utah Valley against Cal Baptist after 20-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-14, 5-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-9, 7-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-14, 5-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-9, 7-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Ethan Potter scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 74-45 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers have gone 10-4 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks third in the WAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvan Ouedraogo averaging 3.0.

The Wolverines are 5-8 in WAC play. Utah Valley is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist averages 69.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 69.8 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Drake Allen is averaging 11 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

