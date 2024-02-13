Post, Boston College Eagles host the Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Quinten Post and the Boston College Eagles host Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Post averaging 8.5.

The Cardinals are 3-10 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Boston College’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 73.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.4 Boston College allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is averaging 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Devin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Mike James is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cardinals. Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.