Portland visits San Diego after McKinney’s 31-point game

Portland Pilots (9-17, 3-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (15-11, 5-6 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (9-17, 3-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (15-11, 5-6 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Portland Pilots after Wayne McKinney III scored 31 points in San Diego’s 89-84 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 10-5 in home games. San Diego averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots are 3-8 against WCC opponents. Portland is 6-16 against opponents over .500.

San Diego is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 72.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 76.7 San Diego gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinney is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Toreros.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.