Portland visits San Diego after McKinney’s 31-point game

Portland Pilots (9-17, 3-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (15-11, 5-6 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (9-17, 3-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (15-11, 5-6 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -7; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland Pilots after Wayne McKinney III scored 31 points in San Diego’s 89-84 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros have gone 10-5 at home. San Diego allows 76.7 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Pilots are 3-8 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.5.

San Diego is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinney is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Toreros.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.