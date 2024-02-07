Portland State visits Jones and Weber State

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Portland State Vikings after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 82-63 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats are 8-2 on their home court. Weber State is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 5-5 in conference play. Portland State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Weber State scores 75.4 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 71.1 Portland State allows. Portland State’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Weber State has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.9 points. Jones is averaging 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Kaelen Allen is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Isiah Kirby is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

