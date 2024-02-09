Portland State visits Idaho State after Parker’s 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Portland State Vikings after Brayden Parker scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 68-40 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bengals have gone 6-3 in home games. Idaho State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 5-6 in conference matchups. Portland State is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Idaho State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Kaelen Allen is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.