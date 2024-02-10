Portland State visits Idaho State after Parker’s 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Portland State Vikings after Brayden Parker scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 68-40 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bengals are 6-3 on their home court. Idaho State is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vikings have gone 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 6.5.

Idaho State averages 69.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.7 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Idaho State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Isiah Kirby is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

