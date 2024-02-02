Portland State hosts Sacramento State after Allen’s 26-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Kaelen Allen scored 26 points in Portland State’s 94-91 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings have gone 7-1 in home games. Portland State is sixth in the Big Sky with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Hornets have gone 2-6 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

Portland State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Duncan Powell is averaging 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.