Portland State hosts Northern Colorado following Reaves’ 25-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (15-9, 8-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (15-9, 8-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Portland State Vikings after Dejour Reaves scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-71 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 8-2 in home games. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 4.7.

The Bears have gone 8-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Portland State averages 71.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.8 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings.

Saint Thomas is scoring 19.9 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.