Portland State faces Montana, aims to end road skid

Portland State Vikings (16-12, 7-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Portland State Vikings (16-12, 7-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the Vikings visit Montana.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-3 in home games. Montana is second in the Big Sky with 15.2 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 4.4.

The Vikings are 7-8 in Big Sky play. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 2.0.

Montana’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 72.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.3 Montana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is averaging 15.5 points for the Grizzlies. Whitney is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Allen is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Isiah Kirby is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

