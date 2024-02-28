Portland Pilots take on the Santa Clara Broncos on 5-game skid

Santa Clara Broncos (18-11, 9-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-20, 3-11 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (18-11, 9-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-20, 3-11 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Santa Clara as losers of five games in a row.

The Pilots are 7-6 on their home court. Portland has a 6-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 9-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 71.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.9 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Adama Bal is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.