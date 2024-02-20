Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Jacksonville State

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 4-7 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 4-7 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Jestin Porter scored 41 points in Middle Tennessee’s 96-90 overtime victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-5 at home. Jacksonville State scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 5-6 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

Jacksonville State averages 69.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.0 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jared Jones is averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Porter is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.