Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Jacksonville State after 41-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 4-7 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 4-7 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Jestin Porter scored 41 points in Middle Tennessee’s 96-90 overtime victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-5 at home. Jacksonville State averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Raiders are 5-6 against CUSA opponents.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 65.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 64.9 Jacksonville State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.