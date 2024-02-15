Porter has 26, Middle Tennessee defeats New Mexico State 76-69

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-69 victory over New Mexico State on Thursday…

Porter also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (10-15, 4-6 Conference USA). Jared Jones scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Jacob Johnson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Tre Green also scored 12 points.

Porter scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Middle Tennessee pull away.

Jaden Harris led the way for the Aggies (11-14, 5-5) with 22 points. Femi Odukale added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for New Mexico State. Kaosi Ezeagu also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

