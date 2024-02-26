Porter and North Carolina Central host Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (12-14, 5-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 6-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (12-14, 5-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 6-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on the Delaware State Hornets after Keishon Porter scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-55 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 6.7.

The Hornets are 5-5 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks third in the MEAC giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

North Carolina Central scores 75.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 70.5 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Ja’Darius Harris is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Martez Robinson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 16 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.