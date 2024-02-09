Pope, Oregon State Beavers take on the Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Washington in a matchup of Pac-12 teams.

The Beavers have gone 11-3 in home games. Oregon State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Huskies are 4-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.