Policelli, Smith guide Charleston over William & Mary 65-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Policelli and Reyne Smith scored 15 points apiece and Charleston beat William & Mary 65-57 on Monday night.

Policelli had six rebounds for the Cougars (20-7, 11-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Smith hit two 3-pointers made all nine of his free throws. Kobe Rodgers scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting.

Trey Moss finished with 16 points to lead the Tribe (8-19, 3-11), who have lost six in a row. Gabe Dorsey added 13 points. In addition, Chase Lowe finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Smith scored nine points in the first half and Charleston led 26-25. The Cougars used a 13-1 second-half run to take a 30-26 lead early in the second half. Policelli scored 10 second-half points.

