Policelli scores 22, Charleston (SC) defeats Drexel 80-70

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 6:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 22 points as Charleston (SC) beat Drexel 80-70 on Saturday night.

Policelli added five rebounds for the Cougars (18-7, 9-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic added 19 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and also had five rebounds. CJ Fulton had 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Dragons (15-10, 8-4) were led in scoring by Amari Williams, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Drexel also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Luke House.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

