Plotnikov’s 20 help Hofstra down North Carolina A&T 81-49

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 5:06 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — German Plotnikov had 20 points in Hofstra’s 81-49 victory against North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Plotnikov also contributed seven rebounds for the Pride (15-10, 8-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Jacco Fritz had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Camian Shell finished with 14 points for the Aggies (7-18, 5-7). Ahmad Hamilton added 11 points for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also put up eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

