Plotnikov leads Hofstra against Drexel after 20-point showing

Hofstra Pride (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-10, 8-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons…

Hofstra Pride (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-10, 8-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Drexel Dragons after German Plotnikov scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 81-49 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons have gone 9-1 in home games. Drexel is the top team in the CAA with 35.8 points in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.0.

The Pride have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Drexel scores 72.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 69.2 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Drexel allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.