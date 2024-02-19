Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest following Hinson’s 41-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-8, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-8, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Blake Hinson scored 41 points in Pittsburgh’s 86-59 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 8-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Wake Forest makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Kevin Miller is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Hinson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.2 points. Jaland Lowe is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.