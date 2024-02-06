Pittsburgh visits Horne and NC State

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after DJ Horne scored 26 points in NC State’s 82-76 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-2 at home. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Middlebrooks averaging 1.5.

The Panthers are 5-6 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

NC State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 15.7 points. Casey Morsell is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Blake Hinson is averaging 18 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.