Pittsburgh visits Clemson after Hinson’s 22-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-9, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Clemson Tigers after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-64 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 in home games. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 9.1.

The Panthers are 9-7 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 5.3.

Clemson scores 78.7 points, 11.6 more per game than the 67.1 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 75.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.1 Clemson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.8 points. Hall is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Hinson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Jaland Lowe is averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.