Pili scores 31, Utah shoots past Washington for an 83-65 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 31 points and No. 20 Utah buried seven second-half 3-pointers to pull away from Washington for an 83-65 win on Friday night.

Utah’s four-game win streak was snapped by No. 25 Oregon State 91-66 on Sunday. Washington, in the middle of five straight games against ranked opponents, came into the game after upsetting No. 11 USC.

The Utes held a 17-15 lead after a quarter and the Huskies got a 3-pointer from Hannah Stines to pull within one, 21-20 early in the second quarter, but Pili scored six points in an 8-0 run and Utah built a 35-26 lead at the break.

Kennady McQueen hit from deep in the first minute of the third quarter and Jenna Johnson did the same two minutes later to make it 43-32. Pili hit two 3s to push the lead to 14, 51-37. Matyson

Wilke’s 3 with 18 seconds left gave the Utes their biggest lead at 83-65,

Utah (16-6, 6-4 Pac-12) hit 33 of 51 from the field (64.7%), including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc. Pili was 12 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 2 from deep, and 5 of 6 from the line. Johnson finished with 19 points and Wilke added 10.

Stines scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead Washington (13-7, 3-6). Lauren Sanchez and Sayvia Sellers each added 15 points. Washington shot 40.7% from the field (24 of 59), including 7 of 22 from distance.

Utah plays at Washington State Sunday. Washington plays host to No. 6 Colorado Sunday.

