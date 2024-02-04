ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Pierre-Louis leads UC Santa Barbara past Cal State Bakersfield 70-59

The Associated Press

February 4, 2024, 12:31 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis’ 20 points helped UCSB defeat CSU Bakersfield 70-59 on Saturday.

Pierre-Louis added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (13-8, 6-5 Big West Conference). Yohan Traore had 14 points, shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line. Ajay Mitchell scored 13.

The Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7) were led by Kaleb Higgins with 19 points and four assists. Corey Stephenson scored 18 and Marvin McGhee added eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

