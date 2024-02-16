Phillips leads UNC Wilmington against Elon after 24-point showing

Elon Phoenix (11-15, 4-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 10-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (11-15, 4-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 10-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Elon Phoenix after Shykeim Phillips scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-54 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks have gone 9-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.7 assists per game led by Phillips averaging 3.5.

The Phoenix have gone 4-9 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 6-10 record against opponents above .500.

UNC Wilmington scores 80.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 76.2 Elon gives up. Elon averages 74.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.4 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

TK Simpkins is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

