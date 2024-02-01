Phelps and the SMU Mustangs host conference foe Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (13-7, 4-3 AAC) Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (13-7, 4-3 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -9.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes SMU and Tulane will play on Thursday.

The Mustangs are 9-2 on their home court. SMU has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave have gone 3-5 against AAC opponents. Tulane is fourth in the AAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.8.

SMU makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Tulane averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SMU gives up.

The Mustangs and Green Wave square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Cross is averaging 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.