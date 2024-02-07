Phelps’ 16 help SMU down Rice 95-69

HOUSTON (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 16 points as SMU beat Rice 95-69 on Wednesday night. Phelps had five rebounds…

HOUSTON (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 16 points as SMU beat Rice 95-69 on Wednesday night.

Phelps had five rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (16-7, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Ricardo Wright scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris had 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Alem Huseinovic led the way for the Owls (9-14, 3-7) with 20 points. Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. Mekhi Mason also had eight points and four assists.

SMU took the lead with 1:05 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Wright led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 40-37 at the break. SMU pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

