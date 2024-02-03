Pettit and Lafayette win 64-56 in OT against Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Pettit scored 15 points and Mark Butler added four in the overtime as Lafayette…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Pettit scored 15 points and Mark Butler added four in the overtime as Lafayette defeated Army 64-56 on Saturday night.

Pettit was 6-of-9 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Leopards (9-14, 8-2 Patriot League). Butler scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Devin Hines shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Josh Scovens led the way for the Black Knights (6-17, 2-8) with 24 points. Abe Johnson added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Army. In addition, Charlie Peterson finished with five points.

Hines put up six points in the first half for Lafayette, who trailed 26-24 at halftime. Lafayette outscored Army by two points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 53-53. Butler shot 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the overtime.

Scovens caught an inbounds pass and hit a tightly-contested turn-around 3-pointer from NBA range as time in regulation expired to make it 53-all.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Lafayette hosts Holy Cross and Army travels to play Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

