Perry leads Loyola (MD) against Colgate after 23-point outing

Colgate Raiders (16-8, 10-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (16-8, 10-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Colgate Raiders after Deon Perry scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 44-43 win over the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds are 1-8 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 10-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is second in the Patriot League allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Loyola (MD) scores 63.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 64.7 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 71.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 72.3 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Braeden Smith is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.